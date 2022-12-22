NASA's Perseverance Rover Hits Milestone, Drops First Sample on Martian Surface

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Mars Exploration Program has reached a major milestone, and is nearing another one. Space rover Perseverance has deposited the first cache of rock samples in the backup depot on the red sands of Mars. The precious rock samples that the Perseverance mission has dropped can be brought back to Earth by another future mission in case Perseverance is not able to deliver the samples to the Earth.

NASA officials have described the event as a key moment in the search of life on Mars. The rover, which is looking for “ancient microbial life" in an ancient river delta on Mars involves the rover depositing ten titanium tubes deposited at a particular location, nicknamed “Three Forks." Three Forks is the first sample depot on a different planet than ours. It took Perseverance roughly an hour to drop out the tube from its belly, the location of the sampling and caching system.

The tube that Perseverance dropped on the surface is a backup depot. Perseverance collects two samples from every location. Its mission includes delivering the samples to Earth using the batch of caches inside the rover. However, the helicopters could be called upon to pick up the backup tubes left on the Martian surface if necessary. The timeline for the delivery is set for sometime in the 2030s.

At that point, a spacecraft will launch the sample-containing tubes into space and hand them off to a waiting orbiter. The orbiter, in turn, will return the Martian samples to Earth. When the sample shipment comes in, it will be the first time Martian rocks have made it to Earth (apart from a few meteorite pieces from Mars that fell on our planet).

With the samples reaching the Earth, scientists will have the ability to use entire laboratories to review the samples for traces of ancient life. NASA is working with the European Space Agency (ESA) to return the first soil and rock samples from Mars to Earth.

NASA had already revealed that Perseverance has taken 17 samples since 2020, when it first began operations on the red planet.

