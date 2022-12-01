Home » BUZZ » Navya Nanda Receives Flak For Speaking On Gender-Equal Boardrooms At US Consulate; Here's Why

Navya Nanda Receives Flak For Speaking On Gender-Equal Boardrooms At US Consulate; Here's Why

Navya Naveli Nanda receives criticism for speaking at the US Consulate. She emphasised on working towards building gender-equal boardrooms in India.

December 01, 2022

Navya Nanda Receives Flak For Speaking On Gender-Equal Boardrooms At US Consulate.
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan-Nanda recently spoke at the US Consulate. She emphasised on working towards building gender-equal boardrooms in India. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Navya shared an image from the event. In the caption, she wrote, “#EntrepreNaari at the U.S Consulate. Speaking about working towards gender-equal boardrooms in India. Thank you for all your support." While this seems like a great achievement, netizens seem to have an issue with the same. Many highlighted that she has has never worked in an organization or stepped inside a gender-inequal boardroom therefore, speaking about the same at such a big platform is a little odd.

There were many who commented on her Instagram post. “Really how this girl is getting these platforms without doing anything worthwhile to be recognizes," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Lol. How????? You’ve. Never worked in an organisation before. What experience/ exposure do you have to provide your inputs on such a sensitive and burning topic. Don’t tell me you “researched" for it.

There are employees / colleagues I know who have been tirelessly working towards this cause, without any PR stunts like what you just did.

Take care and get well soon. You really need to And to you - US consulate. I just want to ask you how could you ask a 25 year old with no experience working to speak on such a topic…You’re all clearly part of “Team Dilute the topic."

Amid all this criticism, female entrepreneur named Shruti Jahagirdar took to Twitter and claimed that Navya has never worked in an organization. In her tweet, she wrote, “Just to be perfectly clear.This is not about her privilege. I believe people of all ages, privileges and classes should speak about gender equality.I have a problem with an organisation matching the wrong person for the wrong talk (topic) and diluting a very important discussion."

The entrepreneur further highlighted as to how she wished that Navya spoke on another topic regarding gender equality and not women in boardrooms. “She just doesn’t have the experience to comment on that. No young person at 25 will have it to be honest," her tweet read.

What is your take on the same?

