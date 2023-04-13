'Need 5 off 6': MI's Tim David Trolls Himself, Cameron Green After Win Against DC

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Indians secured their first victory in the 2023 IPL season against the Delhi Capitals. Although Mumbai seemed to be in a strong position with a score of 139/1 in the 16th over, they experienced a brief setback when they lost three wickets for only four runs. However, Tim David and Cameron Green, both hailing from Australia, managed to steady the ship and hit a six each in the penultimate over. This reduced the required runs to just 5 in the last over.

However, DC’s Anrich Nortje showcased an exceptional performance in death bowling, not giving an inch to the two Australian batters. With an impeccable display of sensational yorkers, David and Green found it challenging to hit even a single ball. Nortje even bowled a couple of dot balls, reducing the required runs to just 2 off the final ball. As a result, what appeared to be an easy target turned into a last-ball thriller, contributing to the growing list of enthralling matches in IPL 2023.

Eventually, with the long off fielder positioned in the deep, David was able to lightly push the ball and comfortably run two, resulting in Mumbai securing two points. Despite the modest total required in the final over, Nortje’s exceptional bowling made it a challenging task for both David and Green. Following this, David humourously poked fun at himself and fellow Australian, Green, stating, “If you need 5 off 6, we are your men."

His Instagram post quickly gained popularity and went viral, with several cricketers, including Sam Billings, Usman Khawaja, and Suryakumar Yadav, finding it hilarious as they couldn’t stop laughing at David’s playful jab at himself and Green.

The post also sparked a wave of reactions on Twitter, with users finding it amusing. One user wrote, “They are trolling themselves," while another user described it as “brilliant."

Now that Mumbai Indians have registered their first victory, the team will be eager to build on this momentum and secure a winning streak as they gear up to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming match on Sunday, April 19th.

