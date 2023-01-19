'Need This Confidence in Life': Nagaland Minister on Video of Kid Singing in Class

Children are full of enthusiasm and their energy levels are often infectious. Their antiques not only amuse us but also entertain us. Now a video of a schoolboy singing a Nepali song in his classroom with some brilliance is making rounds on the internet. In the video, he can be seen singing as his classmates are either amazed or having a good laugh. Some of them could be seen enjoying the live performance.

The exact location of the video is not revealed. The clip also impressed the Nagaland Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along. The minister shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Bas itna confidence chaiye life me (Just this much confidence is needed in life)."

He also wrote a Shayari in the caption that read, “Zindagi jeene ke liye naszro kin hi nazaaro ki zaroorat hoti hai!"

Take a look at the video here:

The Twitterati is also impressed with the boy’s confidence. A person commented, “I like his confidence and the ease with which he is doing it. This is needed in all our children to take the world in their stride."

One of the users said, “Hats off to this kid… He just taught me the lesson. Confidence is not the absence of fear, but the ability to face it and push through. Believe in yourself and your abilities."

Another user explained the song the little boy is singing, “This is nice, this kid is singing a Nepali song, talking about a person who is talking about going to his in-laws’ place, and hoping to have nice food and drinks."

Another person added, “That’s the confidence level we need to do what we want."

The video has garnered more than 4.01 lakh views since it was uploaded.

