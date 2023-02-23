Imagine it’s 1995 and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has just hit the theatres- what would you be doing? Even though many of the late millennials and Gen Zs weren’t even born then, it immediately sounds like a hell of a good time, wouldn’t you say? Netflix India prompted people to imagine just that. “Tweet like it’s 1995 and you just watched DDLJ for the first time," they wrote on Twitter and people really understood the assignment.

Imagine watching an up and coming Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj with that youthful innocence in his eyes, or Kajol’s Simran with her unbridled energy as she drunkenly dances to ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’! “I predict that this guy who played Raj will rule Indian cinema!" One Twitter user wrote.

Advertisement

One Twitter user wished they could get a warm hug from Farida Jalal. Another even found a way to jokingly bring up Karan Johar. “That SRK friend wearing spectacles seems like a good host for a talk show," they wrote.

If you weren’t a toddler or a concept back then, what would you be thinking?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here