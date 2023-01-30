Movies let the audience enjoy a series of emotions by taking them into another world that is driven by fiction. Be it a rib-tickling moment or an emotional scene, films make viewers experience every bit of sentiment. The OTT giant Netflix recently put out a tweet asking Indians about a ‘performance where the actor got crying right’ and it looks like Desis has a list ready.

Indian Twitter soon started flooding the platform by heaping praises for Irrfan Khan in ‘Billu’, Riva Arora’s ‘war cry’ in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, Liam Neeson in the climax of ‘Schindler’s List’, Deepika Padukone in ‘Tamasha’, Alia Bhatt in ‘Dear Zindagi’, Kunal Khemu in ‘Kalyug’ and so on. And how can Desis forget SRK? From his role as ‘Kabir Khan’ in ‘Chak De! India’ to his iconic performance as ‘Aman’ in ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, Twitterati applauded the King of Bollywood who made them weep through his heart-touching acting on-screen.

Meanwhile, netizens’ love for Bollywood seems to be never-ending after they flocked into the comment section to answer a man’s query about ‘a song where actors, director, DOP, Musician, Singer, Lyricist - EVERY KILLED IT’. They listed out their favourites that included Chaiyya Chaiyya, Satrangi Re from Bombay, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha, Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi from Meri Pyaari Bindu, Pardesi from Dev D, Hey Ya from Karthik Calling Karthik and on and on…

