Netflix recently received much flak over stringent anti-password sharing rules that required people to access the WiFi of their primary location every 31 days to show that they belonged to the same household. The decision received widespread criticism, with people asking what that meant for college kids or those travelling. The crackdown on password-sharing in itself had been receiving flak and the new rule did not please viewers.

As per The Streamable, a Netflix spokesperson has now said that those rules currently only apply to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, and the help centre article had accidentally gone live in other countries. There will be communication to customers before a significant change like that is made, the spokesperson said. The rules currently don’t apply for US users.

But Twitter is convinced that Netflix has “backtracked" due to the massive pushback from customers. People are celebrating it as a bit of a win, even though there’s no telling if the rules might go live for other countries again.

Why do you think Netflix did this? Could the rules be rolled out again?

