Snakes give most people on the planet a creepy feeling. Oh, and, for a woman in Australia, her task of changing a bed sheet turned into a nightmare after she found a snake slithering on the bed. According to CBS News, a woman, in Queensland, found a six-foot-long Eastern Brown snake lying on her bed earlier this week. The reptile, which is one of the deadliest snakes in the world, was later rescued and transported out of the house. Photos of the snake lying in the woman’s bed were shared by Zachary Richards, of Zachery’s Snake and Reptile Relocation, who relocated the reptile out of the house.

In the photos, the snake can be seen lying on the bed. Along with the pictures on Facebook, Zachary Richards wrote, “Check the bed carefully tonight! This eastern brown snake safely relocated."

Take a look:

The pictures left a lot of users terrified, with many claiming they would “die of shock" if something similar happened to them. “Glad it was not in my bed I would have died of shock," a comment read.

A few people said they could never sleep peacefully after viewing the images. “Well I’m never sleeping again!!" a user remarked.

A person shared his experience. He wrote, “Saw a beautiful big brown snake slithering around my house one day. I spent half the day on top of my dresser in the bedroom, watching the snake just slither around the lounge room. When it began heading towards my bedroom, I decided to pop the window screen and jump…Nope…It can keep the house until hubby comes home!"

According to CBS, the woman had called Zachary Richards immediately after spotting the snake. The woman had shut the bedroom door and stuffed a towel underneath it so that the reptile could not escape from the room.

Zachary Richards later relocated the snake to a nearby bushland and left it at a safe distance from other buildings.

This is not the only instance when a snake, found inside a residence, has left people terrified. Weeks ago, a snake was spotted hiding behind a refrigerator in New Jersey. Dubbed ‘banana’ by its rescuers, the reptile was found on the 29th floor of an apartment complex.

Take a look at the video here:

The Liberty Humane Society shared a video of the python and claimed that if its owner did not come forward within a week, the snake would be put up for adoption.

