Two entomologists recently discovered a new small, delicate cockroach species in Singapore. The critter belongs to the subset of Nocticola Bolivar 1892 cockroaches. It is a land-dweller with a small body and long wings. Remarkably, this is also the first recorded roach of the Nocticola genus in Singapore. The duo who discovered the new insect species, Cristian C. Lucañas and Foo Maosheng, have decided to name it after an Ultra Beast Pokemon, Pheromosa. The game’s fandom is rejoicing.

Lucañas of the UPLB Museum of Natural History, Philippines, and Maosheng of Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, Singapore, published their findings in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Entomology. They wrote that the species has been “named after the Lissome Ultra Beast, Pheromosa, from the Pokemon Franchise."

They further explained that Pheromosa is a cockroach-like Pokemon, whose design might have been influenced by an American cockroach.

Ultra Beasts are extradimensional Pokémon, first introduced in the Sun and Moon series of the game. In the series, they come from Ultra Space through Ultra Wormholes.

The two also took to social media to announce their work. In a Facebook post, Lucañas declared that the creature is named after a Pokemon (whose picture they attached in the post). He even referred to the addition of the new cockroach to the Biodiversity of Singapore database as a “PokeDex entry".

One person in the comments said, “Filipino Pokemon Professor", while another asked if they could share the post because “the local Pokémon community should see this!"

Maosheng, on the other hand, took to Twitter to announce the good news. “A new delicate epigean Nocticola has been described and also serves as the first record of this genus from Singapore.

@IpisLord and I have named it after the #Pokemon Pheromosa, with specimens in @lkcnhm, (sic)" he wrote.

One person commented, “How to Live in the Pokémon World: Step 1 Make Your Own PokéDex".

Another said, “we’ve come full circle."

They were likely referring to how someone made Pheromosa by taking inspiration from a real American cockroach, only for it to further inspire the name of another real roach.

