We have heard about national animals, symbols, food and even flowers and sometimes states consider having similar things for their own recognition but have you ever heard about the official state aroma? Yes, you read it right. A new bill moving through the New Mexico legislature would make it the first in the nation to have its official aroma — that of roasted green chillies in the fall reported Associated Press.

Democratic State Senator William Soules proposed Bill 188, which seeks to add to the roster of New Mexico’s state symbols. Other symbols include the yucca flower, roadrunner, cutthroat trout and New Mexico black bear. If the bill gets passed in the legislature then the state aroma will join some of New Mexico’s more unusual symbols. According to the New Mexico legislature’s website, it will be in effect from June 16, if the proposal is accepted, which is currently under consideration by the lawmakers.

This move came after Senator Bill Soules’ visit with fifth-grade students in his southern district sparked a conversation about the savoury hot peppers and the potential for New Mexico.

The Las Cruces Democrat said that roasting chile is very unique for their state. “I have tried to think of any other state that has a smell or aroma that is that distinctive statewide, and I can’t think of any," he added.

Notably, in New Mexico, chile is more than a key ingredient for every meal and it is at the centre of the official state question where the aroma will be of red or green chile as one of them is the state’s official vegetables.

It is also worth noting that the spicy fruits have been grown in the state for around 400 years, starting when conquistador Don Juan de Oñate brought crops from Mexico to the area.

In 2021, the state produced more than 60 per cent of the US chilli pepper crop and is home to Hatch, an agricultural village known as the chilli capital of the world for its unique red and green peppers.

