'New Tesla Charging': Lightning Strikes Vehicle in US, Turns on its Headlights in Freak Show

The United States has been going through a rough winter season. After a snow blizzard wreaked havoc around many states over Christmas, North Carolina was swept by rainfall the past week. It is no brainer that with rainfall comes lightning but no one ever expects it to power up whatever it hits. If anything, the first thought in anyone’s mind is that lightning will destroy all it hits. Clearly, this vehicle had the power of luck on its side. Perhaps its owner too. This was one of those moments, if it weren’t caught on camera would be too hard to believe. The clip was shared on Instagram by CNN. As the lightning strikes a car parked in the middle of a rather empty parking lot, the unexpected happens. Instead of getting totally destroyed, the headlights power up. Take a peek yourself:

Advertisement

That was a new fear unlocked for many social media users. Some joked that it was no longer a normal vehicle. The car was now a transformer. Others jokingly wondered if it was an electric vehicle now. One user even went on to remark that it was surely a way to get a jump start. “This is the new Tesla satellite charging station," wrote an Instagram user.

“Now I know how to fix my headlights without going to the mechanic! And at lightning speed," read another comment.

“I remember being told as a child that if I sat in a car during a thunderstorm that I would be safe because of the rubber tires. Myth busted!" a user commented.

Several users were waiting for scientists to show up in the comment section and explain how this had occurred. While there was no explanation provided, there is one myth that kept coming up in the comment section: do the rubber tires protect you if you are inside the car and lightning strikes? The simple answer is no. The National Weather Service, US has given a great explanation for it. While most cars are safe from lightning, it is the metal roof and metal sides that protect you, not the rubber tires. Vehicles with fibreglass shells offer no protection from lightning. When lightning strikes, it goes through the metal frame into the ground. This is why it is advised not to lean on doors during a thunderstorm.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here