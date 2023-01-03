New Year Resolution: Anand Mahindra Shares Artistic Video For Finding the 'Positive' Amid Bad Times

Anand Mahindra doesn’t frequently make resolutions for the new year. However, a brief video showing an artist using chalk to create a sketch appeared to have motivated the industrialist to think of some resolutions for 2023. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra vowed to try to be more optimistic this year. The billionaire posted a video of a chalk doodle on Twitter by an artist with the caption, “Negative space, in art, is the empty space around and between the subject(s) of an image."

The Mahindra Group chairman wrote that he would use all of the setbacks and difficult situations he would experience in ’23 as stepping stones to being more resilient and sympathetic. He wrote, “Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups and downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others".

Advertisement

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet garnered over 328 thousand views as of now. Several social media users went on to share their views and resolutions for the year. One of the users wrote, “We have made resolutions for the first time in life, let’s see how it goes".

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Think it this way, it’s not about negative and positive space, but contrast and that’s what matters, be it life or art or nature, contrast is the germination to newer things."

Advertisement

A third user added, “Happy New Year. Have a wonderful 2023".

Apart from Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the RPG Group Harsh Goenka also has some ambitious objectives for ’23. The tycoon provided his 7 tips for having a more fruitful and healthy new year, including practising humility and viewing setbacks as lessons. Sharing his resolutions, he wrote, “New Year Resolutions: 1. See failure as a beginning 2. Never stop learning 3. Teach others what you know 4. Practice humility 5. Respect constructive criticism 6. Take initiative 7. Love what you do".

The tweet amassed over 80 thousand views as of now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here