New York Posts Job Ad For Rat Exterminator That Pays Upto Rs 1.13 Crore

Remember the old western fable of the Pied Piper who was appointed by the people of Hamelin to get rid of the town’s rats? Well, it may be a fantasy tale, but the city of New York may just be needing a new-age Pied Piper. And, the hunt for one has already begun. New York City is reportedly infested with about 1.8 crore rats, and the city’s administration is looking for someone to get rid of the rodents.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, local newspapers are carrying advertisements, inviting people to help wipe out the rats in the city. The ad was posted by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is willing to pay a huge amount to anyone who would solve the rat infestation problem. According to Adams, anyone with urban planning or project management can apply for the job. The job description further says that one should have the drive and killer instinct required to exterminate the rat population and that anyone who succeeds in doing so will be paid up to $170,000, close to Rs 1.13 crore.

Advertisement

The ad further reads, “Clever, voracious, and prolific, the rats of New York City are renowned for their survival skills, but they don’t run this city – we do." In a press conference back in October, Mayor Adams had stated that fighting the increasing rat population was on the same slate as combating crime and inequality to make New York a better place to live in.

Up to 70% of complaints about rats were acted upon during the first eight months of 2022 in comparison to two years ago. New laws are also being introduced to stop the rat menace, which forbids New Yorkers from taking out their garbage before 8 pm. As of now, the garbage can be dumped outside the houses any time after 4 pm.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here