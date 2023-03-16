Home » Buzz » New Zealand Earthquake: Calls For Action, Prayers On Twitter As Kermadec Islands Jolted

New Zealand Earthquake: Calls For Action, Prayers On Twitter As Kermadec Islands Jolted

New Zealand's Kermadec Islands was jolted by an earthquake and Twitter is concerned.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 13:31 IST

New Zealand

New Zealand's Kermadec Island hit by earthquake, Twitter concerned. (Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand's Kermadec Island hit by earthquake, Twitter concerned. (Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand’s Kermadec Island region was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Thursday and concerning videos, photos have surfaced on the Internet. The National Emergency Management Agency said that there was no tsunami threat for New Zealand. The US Tsunami Warning System, however, issued a tsunami warning for the nearby uninhabited islands within a 300-km radius.

With Turkey also reeling under the devastation of earthquake and flash floods, people have raised a cry for action and prayers. People have also been discussing the recent natural disasters across the world and how much of it was a consequence of human activity. In Turkey, flash floods killed 14 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

As per The Mirror, the Kermadec Islands are often jolted by earthquakes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: March 16, 2023, 13:10 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 13:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot In Colourful Bikini As She Holidays In Miami, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+20PHOTOS

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari Look Stunning As They Attend Alanna Panday's Pre-wedding Functions, See Pics