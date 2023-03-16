New Zealand’s Kermadec Island region was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Thursday and concerning videos, photos have surfaced on the Internet. The National Emergency Management Agency said that there was no tsunami threat for New Zealand. The US Tsunami Warning System, however, issued a tsunami warning for the nearby uninhabited islands within a 300-km radius.

With Turkey also reeling under the devastation of earthquake and flash floods, people have raised a cry for action and prayers. People have also been discussing the recent natural disasters across the world and how much of it was a consequence of human activity. In Turkey, flash floods killed 14 on Wednesday.

As per The Mirror, the Kermadec Islands are often jolted by earthquakes.

