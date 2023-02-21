From emotional speeches to dreamy entrances of the bride and groom, the internet is filled with multiple viral wedding videos. Recently, footage of a newlywed couple’s first dance created quite a buzz online. For their special moment, the bride and groom decided to perform on Rashmika Mandanna’s hit number Saami Saami. A snippet of their first dance has gone viral on the internet leaving users in awe of the couple.

In the clip, the bride can be seen donning a stunning white lehenga featuring an innovatively placed dupatta. The groom can be seen twinning with his bride in a similar colour traditional sherwani. The newly married couple hit the stage enthusiastically by performing their dance choreography. While the bride seems to be nailing her moves, the groom gives his best to match up with her energy. Multiple times in the video, the groom appears to be shy and misses a few beats eventually catching up to the bride’s pace. The married duo also lip-syncs the hit number as they enjoy the most on the dance floor.

From thumkas to the hook step, the dance performance appears to be a complete package of entertainment for the attendees. It was the viral clip’s inline caption that indicated the set features in the duo’s first dance. Watch the video here:

The clip has garnered over 6.1 million views and more than five lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. Along with the thunderous response, the post’s comment section was flooded with praises and adulations for the newly-wed duo. A user wrote, “Mashaallah aap aise hi khush raho aap ko kabhi kisi ki buri nazar na lage (Hope you stay happy forever. May the lord protect them from evil eyes)."

Another demanded, “Please release the full video." One more pointed out the shy nature of the groom, “The way he felt shy after bride bent to touch his feet." Meanwhile, a user who didn’t find the dance unique but was impressed with the couple’s chemistry said, “No coordination but tremendous love. God bless you both."

Featuring in the tracklist of the hit action Pushpa: The Rise, Saami Saami captures the quirky romantic chemistry of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. While the Telugu version of the song was recorded by Mounika Yadav, the Hindi version was crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan. Since its release, Saami Saami continues to dominate the Indian party playlist.

