News Reporter Breaks Down On Live TV While Reporting Florida Shooting, Video Goes Viral

A television reporter broke down on live tv while reporting Florida shooting. It happened while she was telling about a television journalist who was fatally shot near the scene of the shooting. “I apologise, this is very difficult to cover," she says in the beginning. “It is very emotional here at ORMC. I’m not even going to turn the camera because there are people here who knew that reporter," she says. Further, she adds, “All the media, we come together, for solidarity in this moment."

Spectrum News 13 in Orlando has identified the slain reporter as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons. Also, as per the station, one of the station’s photographers, Jesse Walden, was “critically injured" in the shooting. According to Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Walden was in stable condition on Thursday.

Advertisement

The video, of the reporter breaking down, has now gone viral and garnered over 2 million views. Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, earlier, an American news anchor started to have a stroke live on air. This led her to fumble, not once, but again and again. Reporting on NASA’s postponed Artemis-I launch, Julie Chin of Tulsa NBC station KJRH found that she suddenly couldn’t speak the words she was reading from her teleprompter. A video of the same is now going viral on social media. In the video, she can be heard saying, “I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning and I apologise to everybody." The news anchor then tossed it over to the weather team. “Let’s just go ahead and send it on to meteorologist Annie Brown."

Advertisement

Senior Executive at NBCUniversal, Mike Sington tweeted the video. In the caption, he wrote, “Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here