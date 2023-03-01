Multiple newspapers across the United States have now stopped running Scott Adams’ Dilbert comic strip. This comes after the popular cartoonist called Black Americans a “hate group" that White people should “get away" from. In light of the outrage that followed after his controversial remarks, The New York Times, the USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, and hundreds of other newspaper publications released statements about severing ties with Scott Adams and would stop publishing Dilbert.

Scott Adams’ YouTube rant

The cartoonist who is popular for expressing his extreme-right ideologies and conspiracy theories in his work ranted during a YouTube live session on Wednesday. The statements came after he was upset by a Rasmussen poll that showcased only a thin majority of Black Americans agreed with the statement, “It’s okay to be White." For those unaware, the phrase is often associated with racist memes and ideologies.

While referring to the poll, the cartoonist during the live session stated, “If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people, that’s a hate group. I don’t want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people because there is no fixing this."

What is Dilbert?

Set against the backdrop of a dystopian office, the titular character of the comic strip is shown to be torn between an idiot boss and a talking dog. His comic strip has appeared in more than 2000 newspapers.

Past controversies

This isn’t the first time when the cartoonist’s views have been subjected to outrage and wide criticism online. During the 2016 presidential election, he faced flak for praising Donald Trump after which he has grown popular for expressing increasingly extremist viewpoints. In 2019, Adams enraged the public after the heinous shooting at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival. Reportedly, he made an attempt for making a profit from the tragedy by urging witnesses to sign up for an online application that he created. The cartoonist later apologized via Twitter for using the tragedy to advertise the application.

Last year, Dilbert was pulled from nearly 77 newspapers owing to its controversial plotlines levied against social, environmental, and corporate governance.

