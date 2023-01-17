Nigerian Filmmaker Shares AI-Generated Pictures Of Old People Walking The Ramp, Check It Out

Fashion shows, where models and celebrities walk the ramp wearing gorgeous outfits from the best designers, have always grabbed our attention. Usually, young people are seen taking the stage in these shows. There’s hardly any fashion shows for the elderly to participate in. A Nigerian filmmaker is here to break the notion. Malik Afegbua has created ripples across the world with his unbelievable, AI-generated images that portray the elderly folk walking the ramp, donning the most fashionable attire.

Malik Afegbua used the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to create amazing pictures that showcase people belonging to the African community taking up the stage, displaying their in-vogue style statements. The talented filmmaker has named his collection Fashion Show For Seniors, bagging applause from Ruth Carter, the Oscar-winning costume designer for Black Panther films.

In the streak of images that Malik dropped on Instagram, one can see old African people setting the ramp on fire with their walks. From uber-chic jackets to vintage overcoats, unconventional wrap-around garments, and quintessential headgear and hats, Malik seems to have weaved magic with the power of AI. The powerful expressions of the ramp-walkers, with detailed creases and wrinkles on their outfits and face respectively, make the pictures look nothing but realistic.

Earlier, in an interview with BBC, Malik revealed that he produces documentary and commercial films. He spoke about how he wants to challenge the perceptions of society regarding old age. “I’ve never seen a fashion show for elderly people, but they exist - so why not?" remarked Malik.

To create the best artistic representations, Malik had to juggle with three AI image generators to make the perfect fit and attire for his artificial models. Ruth has commented on one of Malik’s IG posts. She wrote, “Who created this? Dope."

Many others praised the talented filmmaker, calling his work of art “Powerful", “Dope", and “Beautiful." “This is so impressive and captivating that it feels surreal!!! Amazing work Malik," lauded another user. “You make Old age look so sexy," chimed in a second netizen.

