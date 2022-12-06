No, It's Not a Lion or a Dog, It's a Maine Coon

A family’s pet cat has grown so big that it has been mistaken for a lion and he is still growing. The Maine Coon named Murphy, who already required specialist equipment due to his size, has surprised even his owners with his stature. Murphy weighs 24.3 lbs (11kg) and is 104 cm from nose to tail. He is close to making the world record. He is only 12 months old and still has plenty of growing to do.

Owner Sarreta Brewin told The Metro UK that she spends a fortune feeding him, with Murphy munching through £60 (around Rs 6,000) worth of dry food every month. Murphy has an extra-large litter tray required to accommodate Murphy’s massive weight.

Advertisement

They also often tag Sareeta in posts of big cat sightings across Worcestershire. The 46-year-old mum of three told the media house that Murphy is now and they got him last November. At that time, the feline was about 13 or 14 weeks old and was the same size as their regular car, which was only little.

“It’s like we have got a cat and a mouse the size of him. She looks so small compared to him. Maine Coons grow until they’re about three years old so who knows how big Murphy is going to get, he’s already the size of your average dog," she added.

She also mentioned that people sometimes mistake him for a dog, and they also make remarks about the wild cat on the loose. “Others say ‘bloody hell, is that a lion?’ He is very feline looking," she added.

Sareeta, a product manager in medical devices shared that they call him Thor because he is very handsome but he is quite dim. Murphy is a healthy eater; he goes through £20 (around Rs 2,000) for 3 kg of biscuit bags a month. She also expressed that her cat prefers dry biscuits as it would be a fortune to spend on meat.

Advertisement

Sareeta had to buy a dog carrier for taking him to his vet appointments as he won’t fit in the normal cat carriers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChPl6-_IwwQ/

Advertisement

She shared that he is like a cat and a dog. “They’ve very much like dogs, he greets you and brings you his toys to play with. He talks and communicates. How Huskies are very vocal, Maine Coons are too. He talks," she added.

Sareeta is keeping a close watch on his length as she is sure they could a few extra inches out of him to break the world record.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here