No Meme Relaxation on Twitter As Government Presents Union Budget 2023

It Budget day today! Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament and social media platforms are already flooded with memes. This is the fifth time that Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for the country. People can be seen posting different tweets using the hashtag #Budget2023. Many are also responding to these memes using hilarious GIFs and videos.

From middle-class expectation memes to anticipating tax relief, many such memes are doing rounds on social media. Many people have also shared ‘waiting for Budget 2023’ memes. #Budget 2023 and #Income tax are top trends on Twitter and so, such memes are among few of those top posts on your feed. Here are a few memes expressing what people are feeling today. Have a look:

Meanwhile, in the past, Nirmala Sitharaman broke with tradition to ditch the Budget briefcase for a traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ and opted for a Made-in-India Pad last year. In 2022, the Budget documents arrived in a Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India.

