No Mission Is Impossible For Moms - This Elephant Fights Crocodile To Save Her Calf

A mother’s love knows no bounds, and this attempt of an elephant to save her baby in a crocodile-infested pond has become a testimony to it. A video of the miraculous rescue was shared online by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu via Twitter on Thursday, April 13. In the clip, a mother and baby elephant are seen drinking water from a small muddy pond. Unbeknownst to the mother and her calf, a giant crocodile is waiting underwater patiently for an opportunity to land a brutal attack on the baby tusker.

As soon as the crocodile goes in for his sneaky assault, the mother lunges at it immediately. She appears to be kicking at the apex predator until it is forcibly removed from the water. Meanwhile, the elephant calf quickly positions itself under its mom’s body. The elephant can also be heard making a distressing trumpet sound during the tussle but doesn’t budge until the crocodile leaves the vicinity. “Stunned and speechless. No power on earth can be greater than a mother’s love for her baby," the IAS officer captioned the video. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, the courageous attempt of the elephant mother was lauded by a barrage of people on Twitter. A user commented, “A mother’s courage knows no bounds, for she will do anything to protect her children."

Another agreed, “Heart touching video, mother’s love is the strongest love in this world."

One more said, “Her roar shook me a bit! The Crocodile was so lucky to be alive.. isn’t it?"

Meanwhile, a user praised the mom’s quick reflexes, “Surely amazing Ma’am. Her reflexes were amazing. Guess she and her kid invaded crocs small pond without permission."

Another added, “Elephants are marvellous creatures and their love and protection of their offspring is phenomenal."

In a similar incident, previously, visitors at a Safari in Zambia were shocked to witness a mother elephant stomping on a crocodile to death. The incident occurred at the Baines River Camp in the Lower Zambezi Valley.

It is suggested that the mother elephant used her entire strength during the tussle to stop the predator from creeping near her calf.

