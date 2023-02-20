'No Uterus, No Opinion': Man Receives Flak For Criticising Paid Menstrual and Maternity Leaves

In a country like India, menstruation is still a taboo. The concept of paid ‘menstrual leave’ or ‘maternity leave’ has always left the internet divided. While many support the decision and understand as to why it is important, there are people who do not realise the actual truth behind it. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name Dr Prashant Meshram is receiving flak on Twitter for criticising the concept of paid menstrual and maternity leaves. This happened after a woman shared a tweet where a man expressed how he is against 3-5 days of menstrual leaves every month. “Yes, if my dentist is writhing in pain, I’d prefer them to take the day off rather than jeopardize my health along with theirs. Also, what is a non-serious profession? I pity the women who work for this person," wrote the woman.

Retweeting her tweet, Dr Prashant Meshram wrote, “Paid maternity leave, paid menstrual leave. Kaam nahi, ehsaan karti hai mahilaayein." Meaning, these women are doing favours and not working. His tweet went viral with over 8.1K views. Have a look here:

“No uterus, no opinion," wrote a Twitter user. To this, he responded by saying: “My company, my opinion."

Another person wrote, “Pity the women who are compelled to be around this vile man." Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, Dr Kamna Kakkar tweeted, “Who needs period leaves? Meet Ms. ABCD. She has endometriosis. Suffers from unimaginable pain during her periods. She pops pain killers like candy. We’ve seen her hide her tears in shame after being labelled ‘attention seeker’ for asking for sudden leaves on duty." This came in after the food delivery app, Zomato, announcing a 10-day ‘period leave’ for its female employees, social media has been divided over the necessity of such a move in an organisation.

“There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave," Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal said announcing their new leave policy.

