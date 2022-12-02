Nora Fatehi Faces Flak For Holding Indian Flag Upside Down At FIFA World Cup, Fans Demand Apology

Nora Fatehi took over FIFA World Cup Qatar with her dazzling performance. It drew a lot of attention from all across the world. This made many Indian fans proud of her. However, not many were proud and are criticising the dancer turned actress. This started when Nora, after her performance asked the audience for an Indian flag. She then decided to hold and wave the flag for the rest of the show. In the videos which went viral, Nora can be seen holding the flag in an inverted position. This has massively angered the netizens.

This has now led to a shift in the perception held by the netizens. Many people have even demanded an apology from the Street Dancer star. “Nora showed or hoisted the flag of India upside down during the World Cup which is a humiliating and punishable offence. Such people should be thrown out of India," wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, amid all the criticism, there were many who praised the actress for representing the country. Nora stepped on stage wearing a glamorous catsuit enhanced with a larger than life trail-jacket designed by internationally celebrated fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Taking to instagram, Nora wrote: The category is Glam. Last nights stage outfit for my performance at @fifaworldcup Fan Fest! (sic).

