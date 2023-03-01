IIM Calcutta campus is a true gem that offers a unique experience to visitors. Its breathtaking beauty is highlighted by seven serene lakes and a bird sanctuary, which attract nature lovers and photographers to capture the various species of birds. Additionally, the campus is home to rare and fascinating creatures such as Monitor Lizards, swans, and ducks, adding to the campus’s charm. Recently, a viral video of giant lizards engaged in a fight on the campus has both perplexed and entertained viewers, further adding to the campus’s allure.

The Indian monitor lizards that were recently caught on camera could be seen engaging in an unexpected physical altercation by the lakeside. The clip confused online viewers, some of whom mistakenly interpreted the fight as a display of affection. Nonetheless, many users found the rare sighting of the lizards to be both amusing and fascinating. Some humorously compared the situation to the intense competition during campus placements, while others joked about the unusual occurrence.

“Turuuu lobb," commented a user while another one wrote, “True representation of “IIM jaane ke baad toh sabko mil jaati hai". “Post placement season celebration!" quipped the third user. Despite the light-hearted reactions, the video served as a reminder of the diverse and unique wildlife that exists in unexpected places, such as college campuses.

Last year, a video shared on Facebook showed a monitor lizard scratching at the main door of a house in Orlando, Florida. The 40-second-long clip shared by a woman captioned, “OMG! LOOK AT THIS! My son lives in Orlando, Fla. Really, it’s Apopka, Fla. Look at what came to pay him a visit today! It’s a Tegu lizard!" The viral video showed the lizard peeking into the house standing on a window. Later, it was discovered that it was a “Monitor lizard" and not a Tegu.

