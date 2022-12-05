Home » BUZZ » North Korea Wants Citizens to Give Children 'Patriotic' Names Like 'Bomb', 'Gun'

North Korea Wants Citizens to Give Children 'Patriotic' Names Like 'Bomb', 'Gun'

North Korean government is reportedly cracking down on those failing to comply with the direction to give 'patriotic' names such as 'Bomb', 'Gun' and 'Satellite' to their kids.

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 11:40 IST

Kim Jong Un poses with participants during the 8th Congress of the Korean Children's Union (KCU) in Pyongyang, June 8, 2017. (Credits: Reuters)
North Korea wants parents to give kids ‘patriotic’ names like ‘Bomb’, ‘Gun’ and ‘Satellite’. Pyongyang is cracking down on names that the government thinks are ‘too soft’, reported Mirror. Names similar to those prevalent in South Korea, like A Ri meaning ‘loved one’ and Su Mi meaning ‘super beauty’ were previously allowed in North Korea, but now the latter country wants those names to be changed to more patriotic and ideological ones.

Kim Jong-un wants the new names to have a final consonant and not doing so might reportedly attract penalty. The leader is said to believe that failure to comply with the direction to give these names is “anti-socialist" and those who do not adhere could be fined. Acceptable names cited by the Mirror report include Pok Il meaning ‘bomb’, Chung Sim meaning ‘loyalty’ and Ui Song meaning ‘satellite’.

As per an anonymous source who spoke to Radio Free Asia, residents have been complaining that they are being forced to change their names as per the state’s requirements. Notices have been issued to the neighbourhood-watch unit’s residents’ meetings from last month urging to correct names without final consonants, the source claimed. “People with names that don’t have a final consonant have until the end of the year to add political meanings to their name to meet revolutionary standards," they were quoted as saying.

As tensions between North Korea and South Korea mount, officials of NK have said that names in the country should not sound like those prevalent in SK.

North Korea is known for issuing such stringent directives. Last year, it was reported that the country banned its citizens from laughing, shopping or drinking, as part of a 11-day mourning period starting on December 17 on the tenth death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il. Radio Free Asia quoted a North Korean from the north-eastern border city of Sinuiju as saying that apart from drinking alcohol and laughing, partaking in leisure activities is also banned during this period. On the day of the anniversary, grocery shopping was banned too. The RFA source further said that in the past when people were found to be flouting these rules, they were treated as “ideological criminals" who were “taken away and never seen again".

first published: December 05, 2022, 11:40 IST
last updated: December 05, 2022, 11:40 IST
