North West Dresses up as Dad Kanye With Friend Cosplaying Kim Kardashian in Chaotic TikTok

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s kid North has quite the fan following for her antics. The nine-year-old also has a TikTok account called KimandNorth which is claimed to be managed by an adult. Now, for a video, North has dressed up as her dad with a little girl next to her (probably cosplaying as Kim) and it is amusing Twitter to no end. North donned a whole Kanye outfit- a blue jacket and a baseball cap, complete with what looks like painted-on beard, moustache and eyebrows.

The girl next to North also seems to be tipping her hat to an all-pink ensemble that was once worn by Kim. North can be seen lip syncing to 2007 song Can’t Tell Me Nothing.

“It’s the fact that she looks just like him that’s killing me," wrote one Twitter user. “This is the real reason he doesn’t want her on tiktok LMAOOO he knows exactly what genes she inherited," said another. “North West so un serious but I can’t get over the Kim clone doing this like she so experienced with life," another joked.

This is not the first time that Kim and Kanye’s kids have served the chaotic energy. Consider for example when Kim went live on Instagram last year and her kids managed to sabotage it spectacularly. Saint and Psalm, who are six and three years old respectively, stole the show on Kim’s Insta live, mincing no words and giving her followers a piece of their mind. “Say hi!" Kim told them, beginning to explain what an Instagram live is, before she was promptly interrupted by Saint yelling “Hi weirdos!" Kim told him to “stop it" but the 6-year-old had a poignant message to share: “If you’re watching this, I hate you!"

Kim tried to stop him, but by then Psalm had already chimed in with some toddler-speak of his own. “Look what you’re teaching him," Kim told Saint, who defended his brother dutifully: “This is a good boy!"

