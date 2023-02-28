Northern Lights appeared in all their surreal glory in skies across the UK on Sunday night and made a reappearance on Monday night as well. The Met Office shared some stunning photographs taken by the public across North Uist, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire. A coronal hole high speed stream arrived last evening. Combined with a fast coronal mass ejection, it led to the Aurora.

For those living in the UK who had missed the sightings the first time around, there was no woe. The Met Office said in another tweet that there was a chance that the magical Northern Lights might appear one more time the next night. Sure enough, there were Aurora sightings again on Monday night.

Stargazers have indeed captured some surreal moments. Check out some of the photos shared on social media here:

A sight for sore eyes if there ever was one!

