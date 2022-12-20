Norwegian Dance Crew Grooves to 'Jehda Nasha' on Instagram and Virat Kohli 'Likes' it

Norwegian dance crew, The Quick Style, has been making headlines with their videos lately. Once again they have left the internet in awe with another enthralling performance. Their latest Instagram post features them dancing to Amar Jalal and Faridkot’s hit song Nasha.

Norwegian boys’ choreography, coordination and overall vibe have impressed social media users. The video begins with one of the dancers performing some cool moves. As the video progresses, others join him one by one in their own fun way, continuing to dance in their iconic style until the end. Along with the video, they penned a caption that read, “What is your Nasha?"

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film An Action Hero also features a recreated version of Jehda Nasha. The new version is sung by Amar Jalal, Yohani, IP Singh and Harjot Kaur. The video has garnered over 5 million views as of now. On watching the video, Badshah left a comment that read, “Killed it". Apart from him, several social media users lauded the group for their performance. One of the users wrote, “Ok this gang is coming to steal hearts again and again." Another user added, “Watching your videos is my nasha." A third user wrote, “So creative. The video the dance the everything. You guys are just the best. Always putting a smile on my face."

Watch the video below:

Prior to this performance, the group and Bollywood star Anil Kapoor worked together to perform the song “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha." Uploaded on the official social media handle of Quick Style, the caption read, “Always listen to the seasoned one." In the brief video, the dancers are seen turning to face the dancer who is representing a woman. He moves in front of them to cross when this occurs. Anil can be seen standing in the corner just before the camera pans. He tells the boys to turn around, and then he and the boys all follow him as he moves away from the woman.

The video garnered over 3 million views as of now.

