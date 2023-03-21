Norwegian Dance Group 'Quick Style' Slays With Sick Moves to 'Tere Liye' in Mumbai

Norwegian dance group ‘Quick Style’ recently delivered a viral performance at an event in Mumbai’s ‘Dublin Square’ to the tune of Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘Tere Liye.’ In an Instagram video capturing the moment, the crowd can be seen enthusiastically cheering and singing along as the group delivered the performance. Quick Style, an all-boy dance group from Norway, has been collaborating with renowned celebrities in India during their maiden trip to the country. The group has danced with former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon, and even performed on a Mumbai local train to the tune of Sonu Nigam’s ‘Saathiya’. READ MORE

The group expressed their gratitude to everyone who came to watch their performance and to the Kurla City administration for hosting the event in just a few days. They also announced that the full show would be released soon. Quick Style members, including Yasin Tatby, Nasir Sirikhan, and Suleman Malik, shared their reactions to the video on Instagram. Mukti Mohan, an Indian dancer, also commented on the video, describing the performance as "clean and charismatic."

Netizens have also shared their appreciation for Quick Style’s performance, with some describing the collaboration between Mumbai and Quick Style as “something else." The video has already received 1.6 million views on Instagram and continues to gain popularity.

Quick Style’s success in India highlights the universal appeal of dance and the power of collaboration in bringing people together. The group’s ability to capture the hearts of audiences in a foreign country is a testament to their talent and the impact of dance on connecting people across cultures.

