Not Cake, A Special Fruit Platter Is World's Oldest Living Gorilla's Pick For Birthday

The oldest gorilla alive, Fatou, celebrated her 66th birthday on Thursday, April 13. On the occasion, Zoo Berlin arranged a special birthday gift for its senior member and presented a basket filled with delicious vegetables and fruits. The social media page of the zoo also shared glimpses of the senior gorilla devouring the delicacies served in a series of photos. While doing so, the zoo revealed berries are Fatou’s favourite food but there was another reason why their team included strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries in the gift bouquet.

“Since fruit contains a lot of fructose, vegetables are almost exclusively on the menu. The birthday delicacies were therefore carefully selected by our team," Zoo Berlin wrote.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

A subsequent video of the gorilla receiving the special birthday gift reveals how delighted she was while munching on the berries. The clip began with Fatou moving toward the basket and carefully beginning to pick up the berries before hogging any other fruits. The zoo added, “Gorilla lady Fatou really seemed to enjoy her feast on the occasion of her 66th birthday."

Catch a glimpse of it below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video has made animal lovers delighted, many of whom also flooded the comment section with warm birthday wishes for Fatau. A user wrote, “Happy birthday to my pretty lady Fatou. Hope you will stay with us for a long time and stay fit/healthy." Another noted, “Very good posture success and she seems to be doing quite well even in her old age." One more lively user added, “At 66 years of age, that’s where life begins. Happy birthday." Meanwhile, a person who claims to have met Fatou commented, “We visited Fatou a couple of years ago. She watched us for quite some time, it was mesmerizing! Happy birthday Fatou."

Last year, the lady gorilla was served a special birthday cake topped with berries to mark her 65th birthday. In the old video, she was captured leaning toward the cake before she began devouring pieces of the sweet treat.

According to Guinness World Record, Fatou was found in the jungles of western Africa from where she was transported to Marseilles France by a sailor back in 1959. Estimated to be around 2 years old she was brought to Zoo Berlin in the same year.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here