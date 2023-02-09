Comedy isn’t a piece of cake that everyone can ‘bake’. It takes a sense of relatability along with humour. However, that doesn’t mean that every sensitive topic touched upon sits relevant to the audience. This is what happened with a stand-up comedian whose skit on ‘Indian funerals’ got heavily criticised on social media after users found it more annoying and less comic.

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, who calls himself a ‘Laughterpreneur’, shared his piece on ‘Indian funerals’ and posted a gist of it on the photo-sharing platform. He began by saying, ‘Indians are not the right people to have funerals…like we don’t react well." Adding to this, he made an insensitive remark about women crying out loud during someone’s last rites and how they can’t control their emotions during the funerals. His bit didn’t go well with the Indians who called it ‘not funny at all’.

Netizens lambasted him for making inconsiderate comments for the sake of comedy as one of them commented, “Completely ridiculous!! Everything isn’t funny !! Making fun of people’s emotions is not a comedy!! Put yourself in the place and think dude". “Not funny at all. I think u haven’t seen any funeral yet. That’s why u don’t know the pain of those people," slammed the other.

The third user exclaimed, “Dead jokess" while the fourth one wrote, “Can’t stop laughing bcz never started. I think this lame quote is still better than his script."

Earlier, comedian Harsh Gujral was called out for being rude to the women in the audience after users found his language to be “rough" and “disrespectful". In another viral video, Gaurav Gupta was criticised for his skit on having a girl child which, in his words, would be equivalent to a perfect ‘retirement plan’.

