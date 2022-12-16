Not 'Sean De Paul' But 'Chanderpaul'? This is What Sean Paul Actually Says in His Songs

Sean Paul has cleared out a big misunderstanding related to the lyrics of his songs. Paul revealed to Vice that he chose the name of the legendary West Indies left-hander Shivnarine Chanderpaul for his song “Get Busy" out of respect and appreciation. Paul himself revealed that he used the word “Chanderapaul" to make sure the illustrious former cricketer is included in the song, despite admirers of the famed singer believing all along that he used his own name, “Sean de Paul," during his many songs.

In a video that’s making the rounds on Twitter, Paul debunks the misconception that he adopted his own name by explaining how and why he used Chanderpaul’s name during the song. Paul was able to meet the former Calypso Kings batter in time, thanks to his admiration for Chanderpaul.

The revelation was made public by the creator of the Caribbean Cricket Podcast, Santokie, on Twitter. He recalled a tweet he had made in 2017 in which he questioned whether he was correct or incorrectly believing that Paul had used Chanderpaul’s name during the songs Temperature and Get Busy. As it turns out, he was correct, as Paul can be seen admitting in a clip Santokie discovered and shared that he had indeed taken Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s name for lyrics of his songs.

The tweet garnered over 723 thousand views as of now. Social media users hare in disbelief upon realising this. One of the users wrote, “This is unreal. Like discovering aliens are actually making crop circles. Making me question a lot of things in my life today."

Another user added, “My ex, cricket-obsessed and from the west Indies, used to swear Sean Paul was saying Chanderpaul. I can’t believe he was right. I feel sick!"

A third user added, “Wow. I always thought I heard “Chanderpaul". Felt silly afterwards".

The recent revelation by Sean Paul has left many intrigued. What are your views on this?

