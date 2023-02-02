Going to the surgery room can be daunting for people of all ages, but especially for young children. Recognising the stress and emotional turmoil the ride on a stretcher puts on children, management at one hospital in Turkey have come up with a creative solution. In the heart of Turkey’s central Kayseri province, an oncology hospital built with the efforts of philanthropists and the Association Against Cancer (KANKA) is providing a new and exciting way for children to receive cancer treatment. The hospital, which serves kids with cancer and bone marrow transplant needs, has given them a jolly electric car ride to the treatment room.

Young kids can get in these toy cars and drive themselves to the room they need to be at. A video of the same has been shared on the internet and is sure to leave you in awe. The video shows two children exploring these battery-operated cars in the corridors of the hospital. The staff can also be seen helping these little kids get in the car and guiding them on how to drive it.

The tweet with which the video was posted, read, “Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment. At a hospital in the Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Turkish media outlet Anadolu Agency quoted Dr Musa Karakürkçü, the head of the Pediatric Oncology Department at the hospital, speaking about the initiative. “We want the hospital to be like a playground for children receiving cancer treatment," said Karakurkcu and added, “We are trying to minimise their troubles while they are under the supervision of psychologists."

The doctor further highlighted that children who used to go for treatment unwillingly and were often crying now seem very amused during the same journey because of the ride-on cars. Swapping out the traditional stretchers for these colourful and cute-looking toys apparently works like a charm on the kids. What do you think of this patient-friendly initiative?

