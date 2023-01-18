'Nothing Comes Easy': Anand Mahindra Inspired By Neeraj Chopra's Workout Routine

Neeraj Chopra created history after he became the first Indian athlete to win the gold medal at the Olympics in men’s javelin throw. His feat left the country proud and has now gained recognition worldwide with his wins that followed after. But to emerge victorious, ‘nothing comes easy’ and everything takes ‘extraordinary back-breaking efforts’. Recently, a video of Neeraj Chopra doing his workout routine has left industrialist Anand Mahindra inspired as he shared the video and lauded his efforts.

In the 33 -second clip shared by the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, Neeraj Chopra can be seen warming up by sprinting and doing the Carioca drill, which is known for improving footwork and coordination. Anand Mahindra’s tweet read, “Just watching the workout routine of Neeraj Chopra reminds me of the extraordinary, back-breaking effort that lies ‘behind-the-scenes’ of any victory. Nothing comes easy”.

Advertisement

Check out the tweet here-

The video was initially shared by an account named Beau Throws. It has garnered more than 9 lakh views. Twitter users were also impressed and shared their appreciation for the javelin thrower in the comments section. Check out the reactions here-

A user wrote, “Huge respect for Neeraj. He has an incredible one-pointed focus on his goal. He doesn't yearn for media bytes & validation. He's just not interested. He ignores every element in his life except bettering his performance & scales new records so consistently that people think it's no big deal”.

Another user wondered if “there is anything which we can achieve without hard work?”

Advertisement

A person added, “Wow, Neeraj Chopra’s workout routine is inspiring! The dedication and hard work truly shine through, a true testament to the effort that goes into every victory. Keep it up!”

Advertisement

“Gosh and to do this day in and day out, relentlessly. That's what champions are made from,” read a comment.

Neeraj Chopra is currently training for the 2023 season at United Kingdom’s Loughborough University. He is preparing for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, World Athletics Championships in Budapest and the Diamond League series. He is eyeing the 90m mark this year as it's a magical mark for an athlete

Read all the Latest Buzz News here