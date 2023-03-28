It is not often that we get a glimpse of a leopard performing an exercise. It might sound weird at first but we have proof. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who treats us to some unique videos of wild animals, shared a new clip of a leopard stretching on a bright morning. But to many social media, it appears that the animal is trying its hand at Surya Namaskar. Susanta shared the video with the caption, “Surya Namaskar by the leopard." The clip was originally shared by IFS officer Saket Badola, who revealed that it was recorded in the Land Of The Leopard National Park, which is located in the south far east of Russia. The original caption read, “Morning stretching routine in the wild. (Shared from ‘Land of the Leopard’ National Park, Russian Far-east).The clip shows a leopard doing its “morning stretch routine" after waking up from a nap. The video opens with the animal lying on the top of a hill. While yawning, it first stretches its front left paw. Then next, it stretches its back and gets up on all four legs. His movements reminded the users of yoga asana Surya Namaskar.

The comments section of the post was flooded with reactions where users expressed admiration towards the “fitness freak leopard."

Another wondered, “Who teaches them these yoga moves? No yoga teacher, no YouTube, no books."

A third user commented, “Secret of fitness."

A few pointed out that humans must take hints from the animal and incorporate stretching into their routine. A user wrote, “Great example to mimic from Mother Nature, good stretch, first thing."

So far, the video has been played more than 183 thousand times and has garnered thousands of likes. Just two days back, Susanta Nanda shared a video of a mother elephant crossing the road with its twins. The IFS officer claimed it to be magnificent because the chance of an elephant giving birth to twins is “less than one per cent."

While sharing the video, Susanta wrote in the caption, “Less than 1% of elephant births happens to be twins. And that makes this incredible. From NE India." The video was shared on March 26 and as of now, it has been played more than 38 thousand times.

