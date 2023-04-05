Nothing To See Here, Just A Surprise Dance Act By BFF Leaves Bride Overwhelmed

There is no dearth of major friendship goals set across by Bollywood movies. From Rahul-Anjali to Ayan-Alizeh, one can only wish to be blessed with such friendships in real life. Well, this time the internet seems to have treated all those who hope for the same by bringing forth a video of a man exhibiting some serious friendship goals by giving a surprise performance at his best friend’s wedding.

Setting the dance floor on fire, a social media user, Swapnil Jain dedicated an ecstatic dance performance on Ranbir Kapoor’s Jogi Mahi for his best friend Sakshi Jain at her sangeet ceremony. Swapnil shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai, part 1". He also penned the supers expressing his joy at his friend’s wedding. “So happy for my best friend’s wedding. Wishing her all the luck and happiness," it read.

Decked in a red sequined kurta atop Pathani salwar, Swapnil’s performance was nothing short of impressive. His spontaneous performance has left the internet in complete awe. The comments section is swamped under all kind appreciation and praise for Swapnil. But what grasped the attention, were people wishing to have a male friend like Swapnil.

One user commented, “Steps and smile or ek aisa best friend toh mai bhi deserve krti hu." Another wrote, “Aisa male best friend to Mai bhi deserve krti hu. (I also deserve a male best friend like him.)" Several claimed that after watching Swapnil’s performance, even their best friend also want them to perform like him. “It’s amazing. Bhai but now even my best friend wants me to dance like you," a user said. Not only this but a few even tagged their friends and claimed that if they don’t perform like Swapnil on their big day, they won’t be friends. A user wrote, “If you don’t dance like this on my wedding we are not friends anymore Gaurav."

So far the video has been viewed over a million times. For Part 2 of his performance, Swapnil grooved to Aparshakti Khurana, King Kaazi, and Millind Gaba’s Teri Yaari. He shared the video with the supers, “Jaan se bhi zyada pyari hume humari yaari."

Witnessing her friend acing those Bollywood steps, the bride couldn’t help but join him. The video shared on March 26 has so far collected over 15,000 likes.

