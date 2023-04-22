Nothing To See Here, Some Passengers Grooving To ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ Mid Air

It’s amazing to see how music can bring people together and create a sense of joy and community. Sapna Choudhary’s song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ has been a popular and peppy track loved by people of all ages. Recently, a video of people dancing to the song on a flight has gone viral, showcasing the power of music to create a fun and uplifting atmosphere. There were some users who lashed out at people for ignoring safety protocols, while others loved the video for being wholesome and enjoyable.

Anchor Jay Karmani shared the video on Instagram, which shows people enjoying and dancing to the popular Haryanvi song.

Advertisement

The text overlay on the video, “This is how Sapna Chaudhary’s song hits at 37,000 ft in the air," adds to the excitement and uniqueness of the video.

While some individuals raised concerns about the safety, others fully enjoyed the moment and were just having fun. It’s natural for people to have differing opinions, but ultimately, it’s important to find joy and positivity wherever possible.

One user wrote, “How can it be possible? Shameful where are the crews," while another asked, “How are they allowing people to do this…isn’t it dangerous?"

Advertisement

On the other hand, there were others who enjoyed the video and appreciated the energy and enthusiasm displayed by the passengers. One user joked, “When train travellers fly for the first time," while another simply commented “Full Power." A third user expressed their admiration for the music, writing, “Sapna Choudhary rocks on 37k feet in the air."

Sapna Choudhary rose to fame after her appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. Her song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, gained immense popularity and went viral soon after. Despite being released years ago, the song continues to be a hit and people still can’t resist dancing to its peppy beats.

Advertisement

On a serious note, dancing on a flight can be dangerous, as the limited space and movement can cause injuries, disrupt the cabin’s balance and distract the crew, making it unsafe for everyone onboard.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here