Noticed The Majestic Peaks in Avatar? They Exist in China

Our planet has some of the most breathtaking natural landscapes that intrigue us. What if we told you that the floating mountains in the Hollywood sci-fi movie Avatar, directed by James Cameron, existed on earth? The mountain ranges are named Tianzi Mountain, and they are in China’s Hunan Province.

The Tianzi Mountain ranges are situated in the northern part of the Wulingyuan Scenic Area in the Hunan province and cover an area of 16,550 acres. One of the most beautiful places to visit in China, the Tianzi Mountain Nature Reserve, is a place that anyone would be mesmerised to come across during their visit. The meaning of Tianzi is the “son of heaven" and the main mountain peak rises to a height of 4142 ft. Tianzi Mountain is also known as the “monarch of the peak forest.

It was formed by sedimentary rocks about 300 million years ago; the rocks, after several erosional hits by wind and water, turned into quartz stones and formed the towering peaks that can be seen today in the area. Waterfalls, rivers, lakes, limestone caves and wildlife make this mountain area a beautiful place to visit.

An old legend suggests that Tianzi Mountain was named after a farmer, Xiang Dakun, who was the leader of Tujia tribe during the last years of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1729). Xiang Dakun successfully led the farmer’s revolution and elected himself as Tianzi.

The best time of the year to visit these mountains are April, May, September and October. Any tourist bus starting from Zhangjiajie Central Bus Station will take you to Tianzi Mountain. The bus takes about 80-90 minutes and thereafter, one can take a battery car to roam inside the area. A cable car has also been built for tourists to explore the mountain peaks and the minimum running time of the cable car is less than 7 minutes for a single trip.

