Social media is full of astonishing videos that break the Internet every now and then. One such amusing video from Gujarat is gaining traction on Twitter. The video shows a lion freely roaming around in the village before a pack of dogs chase away the majestic creature. The big cat is then seen running towards a herd of cows. Sharing the video on Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda wrote, “Even a dog is a lion in his own backyard. From the streets of Gujarat."

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Users are marvelling at the video which shows the lion making a strategic retreat. One user wrote, “He is not happy with retail meat, had his eyes on wholesale meat as well. He looks hungry!"

Another user replied, “A lion wandering around on the streets? Thank God, we only have cats on the streets here."

“Probably, the lion is not brave, but the dogs are; just one roar, one leap against one dog, all the dogs would get lost," read one tweet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the lion is known as the king of the jungle, it probably made sense for him to take a step back in this case. The pack of dogs could have inflicted serious injuries on the lion.

However, this is not the first such unusual clip of lions to have gone viral on Twitter. In another clip posted by Nanda on Twitter, two lions were spotted roaming in a field in Gujarat’s Gir. The clip also shows a man standing on the sides, almost unaffected by the lions’ presence in his close proximity. The clip comes to an abrupt end when one of the lions approaches the other.

Gujarat has around 700 lions. Furthermore, the Gir forest in Gujarat - the only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion – is home to around 400 lions. Earlier this year, an Asiatic lion was spotted in Gujarat’s Barda Wildlife Sanctuary for the first time since 1879. Barda Wildlife Sanctuary is about 100km away from the Gir National Park and authorities are touting it as the second home for lions in the state.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here