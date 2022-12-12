Nurses at US Hospital Under Fire For Viral TikTok Video on Pregnant Patient 'Icks'

A group of labour and delivery nurses at Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital Midtown appear to have lost their jobs after posting a viral TikTok about their patients. In the video, the nurses shared the “icks" that they get from their patients who are new mothers. A statement posted by Emory Healthcare on Facebook said that appropriate action had been taken against the “former employees responsible for the video". It also termed the nurses’ comments as “disrespectful" and “unprofessional".

In the viral TikTok video, the nurses shared the problems that they have with patient behaviour, including asking the weight of the baby while it’s still in their hand, repeated visits to the nurses’ station asking for water or blankets, fathers ordering paternity tests right after the birth, having to move between rooms of new mums, patients underestimating how painful childbirth would be, among other things.

Though the original poster has deleted all their videos, the clip continues to be shared on Twitter, where it is drawing massive backlash.

Some people defended the nurses. “These are just their icks, something EVERYONE has with their job. This doesn’t imply how patients were treated at all. We’ve seen the same thing with customer service and restaurant jobs and y’all ain’t mad about that cause that’s y’all job and y’all relate," a Twitter user wrote.

