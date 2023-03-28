A Chicken Manchurian recipe that appeared in the New York Times has sent Indian Twitter into a collective meltdown this fine day on Twitter. Because Indians on Twitter were unable to find enough globally popular things with kind-of uncertain origins to claim today, they have latched onto the NYT Chicken Manchurian article which called the dish a “stalwart of Pakistani Chinese cooking".

As per a South China Morning Post article, Chicken Manchurian is believed to have been created in Mumbai by a third-generation Chinese chef called Nelson Wang. Now, the NYT article did not claim that the dish was invented in Pakistan, but that it was popular across restaurants in South Asia. The writer said that the particular recipe comes from attempts at recreating the Chicken Manchurian served at Hsin Kuang in Lahore in the late 90s.

That, however, did not dissuade the “world war" that started in the replies to the NYT article on Twitter.

At this point, the only acceptable answer seems to be the following:

Another day, another instance of India-Pakistan rivalry on Twitter.

