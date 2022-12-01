NZ PM Jacinda Ardern Shut Down Journalist's 'Sexist' Question and Twitter is Here For it

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shut down a journalist asking a “sexist" question during a joint press conference with Finland PM Sanna Marin in Auckland. The journalist who asked the question was from New Zealand radio network Newstalk ZB, reported The London Economic. The journalist asked the Prime Minister if she met Marin because they were both “similar in age and got a lot of common stuff" or if Kiwis could expect to “actually" see more deals between the two countries. Ardern interrupted him to ask, “I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age?"

She went on to talk about the reality of there being more men in politics. “Because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender. She explained the ties between New Zealand and Finland in terms of imports and exports.

“Jacinda Ardern is just incredible. She takes a childish, disrespectful question and manages to construct an intelligent, informative and educational response (backed up with stats) and deliver it with grace and eloquence. Huge admiration for our PM," a Twitter user wrote.

Twitter is clearly all for Ardern’s smooth and intelligent response.

