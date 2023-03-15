In an attempt to infuse life into dying customs and traditions, a young couple took the help of a bullock cart during their wedding. The incident took place in the Ganjam district of Odisha. The bride and groom- Sarita Behera and Mahendra Nayak- work in a private company in Bhubaneswar.

After taking the decision to get married, they wanted to follow some old traditions that are rarely followed in the present day. They told their families that no vehicles would be used during their wedding.

Mahendra came riding a horse in a procession to the bride’s place, while Sarita went in a decorated bullock cart to her in-laws’ place after the wedding.

To make the wedding a memorable event, Mahendra decided to hire the bullock cart from a nearby village to bring Sarita to the wedding venue. Mahendra and his friends decorated the bullock cart with bamboo hood and flowers, villagers said.

In a similar unique wedding ceremony earlier this year, a groom from West Bengal’s Canning became the centre of all attention by pulling off a little stunt after his wedding. Biswajit Sarkar, a young man from Mamata Pally in Canning, brought his wife home after the ceremony on his bike. The two would be taking rides on the two-wheeler while they were dating. So he rode the same bike to marry his partner at the start of the ceremony as well.

Afterwards, he returned home on the bike with his newly-wedded bride. Once the news spread about the groom riding to the wedding on his bike, crowds gathered by the sides of the street to watch the spectacle. Biswajit’s courtship with Poulomi Bera took off next to the old riverbanks of Canning. They would take rides together on the bike.

