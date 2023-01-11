Odisha Man Who Works as Coolie by Day Turns Teacher for Underprivileged Kids at Night

In a world where good people are hard to come by, the real ones are those who look out for others. This Odisha man is winning the Internet’s hearts with his hard work and compassion. ANI shared this inspiring story on their Twitter handle. The 31-year-old from Odisha’s Berhampur, Ch Nageshu Patro, spends his night as a railway porter and works as a teacher for underprivileged children during the day. If that was not impressive enough, he is also a guest lecturer at a private college. ANI quoted Patro as saying, “Been working here for around 12 years. During the night I work as a porter and during the day I teach. In this manner, I too get to study. My studies were discontinued in 2006 and resumed in 2012. Completed M.A. while working as a porter. I also teach as a guest lecturer at a private college.”

Social media users could not help but root for Patro. Many called it an inspiring story and that they had a lot of respect for the man. They expressed their gratitude to him for assisting underprivileged children. A Twitter user wrote, “Koti Koti Naman (Lots of respect) to this good samaritan who proves that where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

“Aapka padhana desh ko nayi unchaaiyon par pahunchaayegi (You as a teacher will take the country to new heights),” another tweet read.

Another user tweeted, “Really a unique person. Hope he will achieve his goal with undented steadfastness.”

Ch Nageshu Patro's father and mother reside in Manohar village, Ganjam. Patro has taken it upon himself to support them with Rs 8,000. While he ensures that education reaches underprivileged children, his own childhood was not as smooth sailing. Patro's father grazed goats and sheep and struggled to make ends meet. This is why he struggled with getting an education in 2006. Patro began working as a railway porter in 2011. A year later, he took the class 12 examination through correspondence. Patro went on to complete his graduation and postgraduation from Berhampur University. His aim is simple: Patro doesn't want to witness underprivileged children drop out of school due to financial constraints.

