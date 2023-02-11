India is a country blessed with an abundance of natural beauty. From lovely water bodies to breathtaking landscapes, we have it all. Every area, region, nook and corner of this land contributes something great to its overall splendour. Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda treated his followers on Twitter to pictures of one such mesmerising natural beauty, giving a glimpse of one of the cleanest beaches in India. In the caption, he also lauded the efforts of the ground staff’s efforts in keeping the beaches clean.

In the first two pictures, one can see a vast expanse of land covered in silver sand and calm skies. One can also witness the clear blue waters at some distance. The other two pictures show a bunch of people cleaning the beach with a broom and a torch. “Golden beach at Puri is rated as one of the cleanest beaches of India. Also been certified as the Blue flag beach, continuously for the last three years. Salutations to the ground staff for making this possible even under torchlights," read the caption posted with the photo.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet has garnered over 13 thousand views as of now with several appreciative comments from social media users who lauded the efforts put in to keep the beach clean. “Sincerity should be appreciated and should be rewarded. If it is practised in all Indian beaches, it will be wonderful," a user wrote.

One concerned person asked, “Well done! But why are there lights near the beach? Isn’t this harmful to baby turtles that hatch on the beach?"

One person suggested that the beach should be kept a secret, implying that the rush of tourists may hamper its beauty.

Previously, Susanta Nanda had shared pictures of the flower-covered beaches of Odisha’s Puri. He shared two beautiful photos of seashores in Odisha. The photos show pink flowers known as beach morning glory covering the sand beaches against a backdrop of calm skies. To say the least, the funnel-shaped pink flowers with green foliage looked lovely. The ocean and its waves crashing against the shore can be seen in the distance. “’The ‘Beach of flowers’. Puri has two stretches of the cleanest & most serene beaches- Golden & Niladri. Move over to the Valley of flowers… Sand dunes covered with natural sand binders in full bloom," Nanda wrote in the caption.

Puri’s Golden Beach has been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification. This certificate is awarded when a beach meets stringent safety, quality, and environmental management criteria.

