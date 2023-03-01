OG ‘The Night Manager’ starring Tom Hiddleston just got renewed for a second season and Aditya Roy Kapur fans are convinced their thirst tweets had something to do with it. The remake of the British version recently dropped on Disney+Hotstar. The Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor starrer sent the fans reeling over the actors’ looks. As per a Deadline report, the second season of the OG show is already in the works at Prime Video and the BBC.

Aditya Roy Kapur, in particular, had fans insisting that he was the plot of ‘The Night Manager’ and the entire ‘show’. Now, they have been joking that the timing of Tom’s version of The Night Manager being renewed feels a little ‘sus’.

The first season of the OG ‘The Night Manager’ came out seven years ago and fans are eagerly awaiting its comeback. They hope that Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki will return as well. Meanwhile, Simon Cornwell, the producer of the Hindi adaptation told Deadline that he is open to a second season of the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Aditya opened up about his thoughts on his OTT debut. “I wanted to be part of this story. Plus, I always wondered what it would be like to explore long-format storytelling. So, I told myself not to overthink the move," he said.

