Ola CEO Impressed With How This Odisha Man Used an Electric Scooter For Live Cricket Commentary

Ola’s electric scooters have been making news, with the company announcing the MoveOS 3 update. From sustainable transportation to a stunning light show synchronised with the music you are playing; the electric vehicle has multiple features and uses. However, one man from Odisha has found a way to make the scooter useful for some quick, loud cricket match commentary! Even Ola Electric’s co-founder was amazed by the ingenious use of the features of the Ola electric scooter.

A Twitter user posted an interesting video of a man using an electric scooter’s speaker to amplify the sound of his live commentary about a cricket game taking place a few metres away. The video shows the man speaking into the speaker of his phone, which appears to have a wireless connection with the Ola scooter. The vehicle’s speaker amplifies his voice. There is a strong echo since his phone’s mic is picking up the sound from the scooter’s speaker. The caption read “Cricket match announcing on Ola Electric scooter speaker." According to the tweet, the incident took place in Cuttack in Odisha.

Advertisement

The video caught the attention of Ola Cabs and Ola Electric co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal who responded to it by calling it the most “creative" use of the vehicle.

Social media users are amused by the creativity of the individual in the video. One user wrote, “Ingenuity of cricket lovers and Ola owners has no limits!" while another joked, “will be very useful during road rage"!

Advertisement

One user believed even the makers of the scooter would not have imagined such creative use of their vehicle. A quote tweet from Bhavish Aggarwal featuring the video suggests that this might even be true!

Ola Electric recently launched the third update to its MoveOS software. The update, which will serve over one lakh customers across India, is offering performance updates for the electric scooter and over 50 new features. Ola has claimed that this is the largest over-the-air (OTA) update among two-wheeler manufacturers in India.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here