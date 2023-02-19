Home » BUZZ » Old-Age Driver ‘Rocking’ His Way Through Las Vegas Has Twitter Longing for One Such Ride

One such example proving that 'Age is just a numer' recently came to light when an Uber driver who 'rocked' his way through Las Vegas to create a vibe of his own!

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 14:22 IST

Old-Age Driver 'Rocking' His Way Through Las Vegas Has Twitter Longing for One Such Ride (Photo Credits: Twitter/@WUTangKids)

Several instances of old-age people acting beyond their age are what make them stand out from the rest! Be it dancing with their loving partners or running a marathon, these elderly people have begun creating their own standards which are, indeed, inspirational. One such example that recently came to light was of an Uber driver who ‘rocked’ his way through Las Vegas to create a vibe of his own! The video, thus, motivated Twitter users to have one such entertaining ride while in Vegas.

A popular idiom reads, ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas’. But this one time, the phrase doesn’t go well with a case where an old-age driver and his joyful ride in the city made social media users exclaim, ‘This shouldn’t stay in Vegas’ as they longed for such a taxi ride. In the video, originally shared on TikTok, the chauffeur could be seen lip-syncing “U.O.E.N.O" by Rocko which was being played on his vehicle’s music system. Not just that, the way he was vibin’ on the beats while carefully driving through the lanes made viewers applaud his multitasking skills. He rightly proved that ‘Age is just a number’ to get going with your timeless energy and positive attitude.

“I’m impressed with his lane changing & merging ability," commented a user while another one wrote, “It’s kinda cool we are approaching a time where this will be pretty common as those of us who grew up with hip hop age".

“This is how legends live forever," mentioned the third user. “I’d pay a premium for this," remarked the fourth one. So, would you mind taking a ride with this ageless driver?

