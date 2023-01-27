Coming in close contact with what is considered one of the deadliest creatures of explored ocean dials up the fear quite a bit. The reason we are saying this is because an old video has resurfaced on social media where a man had an encounter so close to a shark that it was bound to be less than comfortable. The clip showed the visibility conditions were already poor to begin with. Out of nowhere, a shark appears right behind the diver. The aquatic creature bumps against the diver’s head before disappearing off camera. Take a look at the video here:

Social media users remarked how terrifying the situation looked. Many mentioned that they would not have been able to stay calm in such a close encounter. Others said that the diver was bound to run into aquatic creatures when he was in their territory to begin with. A Twitter user wrote, “As a diver, I know how scary it could be to meet a huge creature underwater, even if it is only a gentle harmless whale shark."

Another user tweeted, “This is oddly a real life interpretation of a scene in the novelized version of Jaws 2."

“This is exactly what I think will happen when I turn around in a regular pool," read a tweet.

Despite their lethal reputation, according to National Ocean Service, United States, there are only about a dozen of more than 300 species of sharks that have been involved in human attacks. This is because sharks have evolved millions of years before humans even existed. This makes humans not part of their normal diets. These aquatic creatures have been known to attack humans when they are confused or curious. If this curious being sees a human splashing in the water, it may try to investigate. Without intending, this might lead to an attack. The attacks on Sharks from humans are more likely than the other way around. Overfishing has threatened some shark populations. These creatures are especially sought after for their meat, internal organs, skin, and fins. Sharks are hunted in order to make a myriad of products. These include shark fin soup, lubricants, and leather.

