Old Man’s Attempt To Capture Crocodile Goes Wrong, Watch Scary Video

After the crocodile settles down for a bit, the man, without thinking twice about his life, tries to grab the crocodile from behind.

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 11:26 IST

Crocodile swirls around and grabs the man by his arm.
If you have ever watched movies like Black Water or Lake Placid, you must be aware of how dangerous and lethal crocodile attacks could be. Despite several warnings not to venture into crocodile-prone zones, some people are just hell-bent on defying the rules. Many such people often take the risk just for some fun and end up being seriously injured or even losing their lives.

A similar incident happened recently and the video of the same has been going viral online. But, thankfully, this time nobody lost their life. The alarming clip was shared on Twitter recently and has been gaining traction.

In the video, an elderly man can be seen messing around with a crocodile. He uses a piece of cloth to cover the eyes of the animal, lying in a ditch. The startled crocodile raises to attack, but since its eyes are covered, the animal is unable to cause any harm. After the crocodile settles down for a bit, the man, without thinking twice about his life tries to grab the crocodile from behind.

In the blink of an eye, the crocodile swirls around and grabs the man by his arm, sinking its teeth. After struggling for a few seconds, when the man kicks the reptile, it lets go of his hand. Somehow, the injured man crawls out from the ditch and walks away with his companion, who was standing right behind him.

An elderly man getting bitten by a crocodile for unnecessarily messing with the reptile proves yet again, why you should maintain your distance from these predators.

The footage has caught the attention of Twitter users who shared their reactions. One of them remarked, “Just because you’ve seen someone do it on TV does not mean you know what you’re doing." “He wants it to wear a jacket but probably it wasn’t its style," joked a second user. Another user commented, “At least, he put the towel on it beforehand or he would have really been in trouble."

So far, the video has garnered over half-a-million views on Twitter. What are your thoughts on this man’s peculiar deed?

first published: March 18, 2023, 11:26 IST
last updated: March 18, 2023, 11:26 IST
